A cyclist has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency which caused the closure of a town road.

Police were called at 10.50am to the incident in Exning Road, Newmarket.

The route was shut by officers while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said the cyclist, who was a man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.

Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle, and the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were sent to the scene.

An air ambulance also attended.