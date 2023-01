More news, no ads

A cyclist was treated by an ambulance crew this morning after a crash.

The incident took place in Fordham Road, Newmarket, at the junction with Snailwell Road at around 7.40am.

A cyclist and car were involved in the crash.

Fordham Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps (61888977)

Ambulance crew treated cyclist, who then went home.

The road is now clear.