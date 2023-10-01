A dad driving his daughter to university has been caught speeding at over 100mph on the A14 towards a Suffolk town.

Police spotted the motorist travelling westbound on the major route towards Newmarket at 101mph.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said the parents in the car needed to be reminded about setting examples to young drivers and the bad habits they may pick up.

A dad driving his daughter to university has been caught speeding at over 100mph on the A14. Picture: Google Maps/Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The spokesperson confirmed the driver was reported for excess speed.