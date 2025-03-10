A dad said he feared for the safety of his son and other children as a result of drivers speeding through their village, near Newmarket.

Howard Breacher, who lives in Cheveley High Street, has paid for 30mph stickers to put on wheelie bins in the hope drivers will see them and think about their speed.

“Over the past year or 18 months there seems to have been a constant amount of accidents in the village,” said Howard. “A car overturned right outside the school at pick-up time and there have been accidents at Broomstick Corner.

Howard Breacher and his six-year-old son, Oscar, who are campaigning to stop drivers speeding through Cheveley

“People just seem to speed through the village and when the A14 is closed, drivers’ sat navs bring them through here, creating even more traffic.”

Father-of-two Howard said he would like to see more permanent anti-speeding measures installed in the village.

“As with a lot of these things, nothing gets done unless something terrible happens,” said Howard.

“It would be nice to not have to wait for something horrible to happen, like a child to be knocked over, before something changes. Is it really going to take something serious before anything is done?”

Howard said between 20 and 30 children regularly walked along the High Street to get to school.

Cheveley Primary School headteacher Stacey Kendall said: “As a school, we take the safety of our children and families very seriously.

“A number of our older children often walk to and from school by themselves in readiness for secondary school. The most recent accident outside of the school was a shock. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

“Any reasonable measures residents take to ensure drivers take care, drive considerately and adhere to the speed limits in the village have the school's support.”

Howard said he had approached Cheveley Parish Council with his concerns and there had been some supportive comments on a village social media page.

“I just felt it was time somebody did something,” said Howard.

“I had seen a lot of villages had got 30mph signs stuck on their bins and so I got the signs printed and have distributed them to residents. If it makes one driver think about the speed they are going, it will be worth the effort.”