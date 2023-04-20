Dad-to-be caught speeding on A14 near Newmarket at 130mph
Published: 08:43, 20 April 2023
| Updated: 10:13, 20 April 2023
A dad-to-be was stopped on the A14 near Newmarket by police after allegedly being caught speeding at 130mph.
In a Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweet at 11.32 pm yesterday, a spokesman said a vehicle was stopped after being caught at 119mph with the speed detection device.
He said: “Whilst catching up he had accelerated reaching speeds of 130mph, plus illegal number plates and tread almost on the limit.
“Reported the dad-to-be who now might face a ban.”