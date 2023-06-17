A Soham theatre group founder and former county and district councillor has been made a Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

Dan Schumann, 42, who will perform his first official duty at a civic reception at Cambridge Guild Hall next week, said: “ I am deeply honoured and excited to become a Deputy Lieutenant in Cambridgeshire, and I look forward to supporting the Lord Lieutenant, Julie Spence, to the utmost of my abilities, serving this remarkable county, of which I am so very proud and to be representing His Majesty the King in this way.

“I hope that my future service will meet the trust bestowed on me by this position and I look forward to working with my fellow Deputy Lieutenants and supporting Julie Spence to be the bridge between the royal family and the county.”

Viva theatre group founder Dan Schumann

Dan was born and brought up in Soham by proud parents Angela and Max with younger brothers Luke and Joshua and sister Hannah, attending the village college and Netherhall School in Cambridge.

He now lives in the town with his wife Jessica, a choreographer, and their children, ten-year-old Matilda and Rafferty, three.

He was a member of drama groups from the age of five and was only 16 when he formed his own youth theatre group with adult volunteers.

After studying at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama he returned to Soham and set up the Viva group which staged regular productions to packed houses at the village college for about 10 years and then at The Brook.

“Then we transferred to our own theatre at the former Spencer Mill which we raised more than £3 million to purchase and rebuild from a complete wreck, including the access roads, into both the theatre and a hub for other activities, which had always been my vision.”

Dan recently announced his resignation from seats on Cambridgeshire County Council and East Cambridgeshire District Council which, he said, was a personal lifestyle decision because he wanted to spend more time with his children.

“It was later that Julie Spence asked me to meet her and said she would like me to become one of her Deputies. It was something I would never have dreamed of that I would ever join that group of people,” said Dan.

The role is voluntary and unpaid with a wide range of duties from meeting visiting members of the Royal Family to recommending candidates for invitations to Royal garden parties and supporting local community events.