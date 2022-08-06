A Newmarket man suffering with a life-changing condition is preparing to tackle the world’s fastest zip line with a group of friends to raise money for charity.

Peter Neville, a former chef who has cooked for the Queen and Jamie Oliver, will be taking on the challenge with seven friends on September 10.

Six members of the team, including Peter, suffer with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), a rare condition that affects the peripheral nerves connecting the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body, causing numbness as well as muscle-wasting and weakening.

Peter Neville, who will be joined by a team of friends on his challenge

The daring team will ride the zip line, Velocity 2, at Zip World in Penrhyn Quarry, Snowdonia, in the hope of raising £2,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK) to help fund research into treatments and ultimately a cure for CMT and other muscle-wasting conditions, and support for those living with the conditions.

Peter, who was diagnosed aged 38, says the support he had from Muscular Dystrophy UK was a lifeline and helped him decide to create the support group and to do something really positive to turn things round.

“I’m excited to do the zip line, to say the least. It’s brilliant to meet up with friends from our CMT Facebook group and raise funds for such a great cause. When I received my diagnosis eight years ago, I felt completely isolated from the world, but Muscular Dystrophy UK has given me so much help and support,” he said.

Peter, who was diagnosed in 2016 when his son Danny was just 14, added: “There has been a significant deterioration in my condition since then. I use a wheelchair, live in an accessibly adapted bungalow and all sensations in my hands and feet have disappeared.”

Pete and partner Tracie, with whom he has lived for nine years, have also volunteered at MDUK’s annual Cambridge Town and Gown 10k run: “Volunteering is my way of giving back,” he said.

“The CMT Friends UK group has provided desperately needed contact for people living with the condition. Our motto is: ‘We are warriors one and all, fighting for understanding, fighting for a cure, fighting for each other’.”

To support Peter and the zip line team, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Peter-Neville8