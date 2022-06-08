Seven people were arrested and 100 vehicles were checked during a day of action aimed at keeping the area's roads safe late last month.

The multi-agency day of action, led by the Roads and Armed Policing Team, took place in Newmarket on Friday, May 27, with the aim of disrupting and frustrating the activities of criminals, including organised crime groups, who offend across county borders using the road network.

Vehicles identified as being potentially involved in criminality were brought back to a check site in George Lambton Avenue, where police officers and partner agencies checked the vehicles and occupants.

Officers also focused on all-round road safety and the fatal four offences of drink/drug driving, driving while using a mobile phone, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone suspected of committing any of these offences was also stopped, along with people driving vehicles which were not roadworthy or had a defect.

A police spokesman said these actions are aimed at making the county's roads safer and reducing the likelihood of someone being killed or seriously injured by an illegally/unsafely driven or defective vehicle.

Sergeant Julian Ditcham, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “This comprehensive day of action shows how effective we can be when we work with a wide range of partners to thwart criminal behaviour and make sure vehicles and their owners comply with the law.

"This helps to keep our roads safer places for everyone.”

The day saw seven people arrested - five on suspicion of drug driving (four for cocaine and one for cannabis), one on suspicion of driving while disqualified and one on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

A total of 100 vehicles were escorted back to the check site, with just 11 leaving clear of any offences.

Police issued 105 Traffic Offence Reports which included 32 for not wearing a seatbelt, 18 for illegal number plates, 12 for using a mobile phone, 11 for an insecure load, 10 for tinted windows, four for being overweight, three for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and two for no insurance.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team, Sentinel Team, Commercial Vehicle Unit, with support from colleagues in the Modern Slavery Team and Safety Camera Partnership.

Partner agencies also included the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency, HM Revenue and Customs, Home Office Immigration Enforcement, the Motor Insurers Bureau and West Suffolk Council Waste Enforcement and Taxi Licensing officers.

These partner agencies made numerous checks and interactions, including offences covering taxi licences, unregistered waste carrying, waste enforcement follow-ups and the use of red diesel in vehicles.

The Safety Camera Partnership conducted checks in 12 locations in the Newmarket area and detected 71 offences.

Tim Passmore, Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, said: “Once again, some tremendous results, proving the worth of these proactive events aimed at keeping criminals and defective vehicles off our county’s roads.

“Keeping Suffolk’s roads safe and free-flowing is crucially important to all of us living and working in the county, and our Roads Policing Team has a pivotal role in helping to achieve this. I would like to congratulate everyone who contributed to make this joint operation such a success.

“I fully support these multi-agency days of action, I believe the results speak for themselves."