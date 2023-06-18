A Newmarket church has been refused permission to build a bungalow on part of its land to house an elderly former priest with mobility problems.

Newmarket Roman Catholic Church first submitted plans in 2018 for a two bedroom house and a bungalow on a plot near the church in Exeter Road.

“Planning consent was granted with no difficulty at all,” said Newmarket Parish Deacon, the Rev Professor John Morrill.

Newmarket Roman Catholic Church. Picture: Google

“Unfortunately, we were a bit slow to act on it and then Covid came and the planning consent lapsed.”

The application, for a presbytery to house the current parish priest and the purpose-built bungalow was resubmitted in January this year with the finances in place jointly through the parish and the diocese.

“It was rejected out of hand,” said Prof Morrill.

“The planners said they wouldn’t accept a bungalow because it would look out of place facing two large Victorian dwellings.

“This is despite there being four bungalows within a hundred yards of our site.”

The council’s decision was handed down at the end of the three-month window within which they had to make a decision, leaving very little time for the church to regroup, said Prof Morrill.

“We felt we couldn’t go through all the hassle of an appeal as it felt rather hostile with all the planners apparently united against us.

“They did say we would probably get permission to build three town houses or two substantial houses, but just not the bungalow we wanted,” he added.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said: “We advised the applicant that there have been changes to national planning policy since the original application was given permission.

“We gave guidance on how the plans could be revised so as to be acceptable under these national requirements as set out under the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The current application has been withdrawn by the applicant and it remains with them as to whether they submit a fresh application,” added the spokesman.

Describing his reaction as ‘puzzled and disappointed’, Prof Morrill said he could not undertand why priority could not be given to a 75-year-old man with special needs.

“We are going to have to rethink our options and will have to find him a bungalow or a flat which will not have been adapted for his needs,” he said.