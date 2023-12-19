A man who previously served time after causing death by dangerous driving has been jailed again – after getting caught behind the wheel whilst he was three times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Danny Warby – of no fixed address, but formerly of Cowlinge – appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich last Thursday.

He had pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, after being stopped by police at Fred Archer Way in Newmarket on November 4.

Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Officers breathalysed Warby, and he tested for 95 micrograms of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath.

This reading is around three times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Warby was subsequently arrested, and police established at the station that he was already disqualified from driving.

This was not Warby's first brush with the law.

In 2016, he received a six-year prison sentence after being convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for ten years.

Sergeant Phil Burton said: “Warby has an appalling history of driving offences, and this latest case shows how he continues to show a complete lack of regard for any punishment imposed upon him by the courts system.

“Whilst on patrol, officers from Suffolk's Sentinel West ANPR Team responded to an alert that a stolen vehicle was in the area, driven by Warby.

“When stopped, he was intoxicated and obstructive towards officers.

“The officers’ actions that day may well have prevented the public coming to harm as a result of Warby’s recklessness and selfishness.

“I can only hope that this prison sentence gives Warby time to reflect on his poor life choices.”