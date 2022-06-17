A mother whose son died after falling from a second floor window of a Newmarket pub said what happened to him could have been prevented and she hoped lessons would be learned so no other family would have to go through what they had.

Tina Bedford was speaking after the inquest into the death of her son Callum Mckeon, which a coroner said had been contributed to by him being able to get in to a part of the Golden Lion pub not normally accessible to customers.

“We can’t put into words the devastating impact this accident has had on all of our family,” said Tina.

“Callum was a loving son, brother, father, and partner, and is sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

"He was always happy and cheerful, and would have done anything for his three kids, Olivia, Ronnie and Frankie.

"He’d enjoyed a day socialising with his family and friends, and the night shouldn’t have ended like that. If Callum hadn’t been able to access that room, that night, he’d still be with us.

“Callum was loved by so many and his memory will live on.

"What happened that day could have been prevented with some simple steps to stop Callum ending up where he did.

"We just hope that there will be lessons learned, and that another family won’t have to go through what we have had to. We will miss him so much every single day.”

Assistant Suffolk coroner, Peter Taheri, praised members of Callum’s family after they sat through a day of harrowing evidence at the inquest last Thursday.

He told them he was deeply humbled by the quiet dignity they had shown on what he said had been a difficult day listening to often distressing details.

They had had to wait almost a year for the inquest which was concluded just four days before the first anniversary of Callum’s death on Monday.

The hearing, which was held in Ipswich, heard how a get together to celebrate the forthcoming marriage of his his future brother-in-law, Richard Fuller, had ended in tragedy in the early hours of the following day, June 13, last year, when Callum, 24, who was brought up in Newmarket, and lived in Haverhill, died as a result of catastrophic head injuries he sustained as a result of his fall.

As previously reported the inquest heard evidence from staff members about public access to the part of the pub from which Callum fell.

Coroner Mr Taheri said post-mortem toxicology tests had shown Callum’s blood alcohol level to be 212 micrograms, a level which he said was well over the legal drink driving limit and indicated severe drunkenness which was a factor in Callum’s death.

“This is not a case where I will be able to answer all the questions that arise,” he concluded.

“What Callum was doing in the flat or why he stepped on to the window sill. His death was an alcohol-related incident at least contributed to by the deceased having been able to access a part of the public house not ordinarily intended for access by public house patrons.”

A spokesman for Wetherspoon, which owns the pub, said: “The company would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr McKeon following his very tragic death.”

Tim Gleave, the family’s solicitor said: “Nothing will change what this family have been through, and what they continue to go through to this day, but we hope the findings of the inquest will help to prevent other people from experiencing the same heartache.”