A new book hit the shelves on July 30, courtesy of well-known member of the racing community, Gavin Pritchard-Gordon.

Mr Pritchard-Gordon, who trained race horses in Newmarket for twenty-five years before spending thirteen years as chief executive of the Thoroughbred Breeders Association, penned the novel during the pandemic and has released it under the pseudonym Gavin Alexander, with the backing of publishers A H Stockwell Ltd.

The book, which is titled Cliffside, focuses on a protagonist’s devious and risky plan to make some serious cash which spirals out of hand and to a dramatic conclusion.

The idea for his novel was first conceived by Mr Pritchard-Gordon more than two decades ago, but it is only since lockdowns began that he has found time to put pen to paper.

He said: “I spent much of lockdown up in Leicestershire and had plenty of time on my hands. Having had this idea in my mind for so long, I finally had time to write.

“I was in real need of a project to keep me busy, and so it felt like the perfect time.”

“I may yet write a follow up too if there is demand for it, although I’m currently working on another book covering anecdotes and reminisces of my time in the world of horse racing, which should be published in the next few months.”

The novel, which is Mr Pritchard-Gordon’s first, is available from Newmarket’s racing museum, and directly from the publishers, along with many major book shops and Amazon outlets, including on Amazon Kindle and retails at £6.95.

