A decision by a government minister on whether a massive solar farm can be built on land around villages near Newmarket has been deferred again.

Residents in Chippenham, Isleham, Freckenham, Fordham, West Row, Worlington, Burwell, Barton Mills, Red Lodge and Snailwell would all be affected if plans submitted by Sunnica Ltd for the 2,700 acre farm acres are given the go-ahead by Claire Coutinho, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Today, she deferred the decision by up to a month, setting a new deadline of no later than April 11.

The development application, which was the subject of several lengthy public inquiries, was set to be decided at the start of 2023.

This was later moved to September and then back yet again to December when Ms Coutinho took over the role of Secretary of State from Grant Schapps at the end of August.

In December, on the day her decision was due to be announced, she gave no reason for a postponement of another three months setting a new deadline which expired today.

Today Ms Coutinho said: “I have decided to set a new deadline of no later than April 11, 2024 for deciding this application.

“The decision to set the new deadline for this application is without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent.”

Dr Catherine Judkins, chairman of the Say No To Sunnica Community Action Group, said a further delay was not entirely surprising.

“We’ve been in this situation before,” she said. “We were hoping to get a decision today but obviously if the Secretary of State needs more time to make that decision we have to accept that and we have to continue to hope it’s a sign that the decision is a very difficult one and she’s aware of the many significant flaws which we’ve raised about the scheme.

“We hope that the right decision which will be a rejection of the scheme will be made on April 11.

“We know there are better ways to deliver solar, it doesn’t have to be this way or no way.

“There are some excellent schemes around Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

“The Sunnica scheme is severely flawed and would have a devastating impact on the local landscape, the communities that live within that landscape and shouldn’t be approved.”

Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, said: "Delaying the Sunnica decision again is disappointing.

"I am a strong supporter of solar energy but the Sunnica development is in completely the wrong location. It needs to be rejected and the developers need to think again."