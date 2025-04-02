Plans for an employment area in a town which could create more than 600 jobs have been approved.

Earlier today, West Suffolk development control committee members discussed plans to turn a five-hectare parcel of Hatchfield Farm in Fordham Road, Newmarket, into employment land.

The applicant, Sansovino Developments Limited, said the three proposed buildings could create the equivalent of 605 new jobs.

Indicative view of the three buildings. Picture: 3DReid

However, Cllr John Harvey, Newmarket's deputy mayor, told members the town council would not like the town to be regarded as a 'convenient stop' between Cambridge and Lowestoft for large storage and distribution.

He said: “We totally support suitable business and local employment opportunities and a strong preference for the start-up and technical type of industry.

“What we’re concerned about is still the potential of large-scale distribution and strategic business that might operate close to a residential area.”

The potential heavy industrial use was acknowledged by planning officers, who drafted a condition restricting storage and distribution uses to a maximum of 9,000 square metres.

Sansovino Developments accepted this condition.

Flooding on the A14 and badger welfare concerns were raised, but county and district council officers were satisfied these had been addressed by further conditions.

Cllr Jon London said: “It’s the end of a long process and I don’t think, given where we are with our Local Plan, that this is anything other than an excellent development.”

The plans are part of the wider Hatchfield Farm allocation, which includes the 400-home development granted outline permission in 2020.

The council's economic development team said the proposals were welcome, given the significant shortage of available commercial land and premises across the district.

Cllr Andy Neal suggested the company could work with the town council to ensure the businesses the site attracts are in line with the authority's vision for Newmarket.

When asked to vote, councillors decided to grant planning permission with 14 votes for and one against.