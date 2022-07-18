Newmarket's scheduled market has been called off for tomorrow due to the heatwave which has hit the region today.

West Suffolk Council released a statement which read: Newmarket Market will not be held tomorrow, due to the red weather warning for extreme heat.

Newmarket is one of the areas covered by the red weather warning - the first of its kind issued by the Met Office.

Newmarket Market Square. Picture by Mark Westley

The decision to cancel the market has been made following discussions with traders, many of whom indicated they would be heeding advice about avoiding the exceptionally high temperatures.