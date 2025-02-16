Staff at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Newmarket, raise more than £2,500 for St Nicholas Hospice
‘Dedicated’ staff at an award-winning hotel have raised more than £2,500 for charity.
From rowing and cycling to running a half marathon, staff at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Newmarket, organised a series of challenges throughout last year to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice.
The charity provides compassionate end-of-life care and support to families across West Suffolk and Thetford.
It was chosen by staff as the hotel’s charity of the year for 2024.
Noel Byrne, the hotel’s chief executive officer, said: “I am incredibly proud of our team.
“Their dedication and community spirit shine through in the incredible challenges they took on.
“St Nicholas Hospice provides vital care and it’s inspiring to see our staff come together to support such a worthy cause.”
The health and fitness team initiated the fund-raising with a sponsored rowing challenge, rowing the equivalent of a Channel crossing on rowing machines and finishing the task in under eight hours.
This was followed by the Santa Spin challenge, in which team members cycled a total of 200 miles.
Among the individual participants, Kay Blanchard from the housekeeping team conquered the Zip World Penrhyn Quarry in Bethesda, North Wales – the longest zip wire in the UK.
Mr Byrne added: “A huge thank you to everyone who participated and donated – your efforts will make a real difference to those in need.”