‘Dedicated’ staff at an award-winning hotel have raised more than £2,500 for charity.

From rowing and cycling to running a half marathon, staff at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Newmarket, organised a series of challenges throughout last year to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice.

The charity provides compassionate end-of-life care and support to families across West Suffolk and Thetford.

Staff at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Newmarket, have raised more than £2,500 for St Nicholas Hospice. Picture: submitted

It was chosen by staff as the hotel’s charity of the year for 2024.

Noel Byrne, the hotel’s chief executive officer, said: “I am incredibly proud of our team.

“Their dedication and community spirit shine through in the incredible challenges they took on.

Picture: Bedford Lodge

“St Nicholas Hospice provides vital care and it’s inspiring to see our staff come together to support such a worthy cause.”

The health and fitness team initiated the fund-raising with a sponsored rowing challenge, rowing the equivalent of a Channel crossing on rowing machines and finishing the task in under eight hours.

This was followed by the Santa Spin challenge, in which team members cycled a total of 200 miles.

Among the individual participants, Kay Blanchard from the housekeeping team conquered the Zip World Penrhyn Quarry in Bethesda, North Wales – the longest zip wire in the UK.

Mr Byrne added: “A huge thank you to everyone who participated and donated – your efforts will make a real difference to those in need.”