A main road out of Newmarket has been closed this morning while emergency services deal with a crash.

A three-mile stretch of the B1506 Well Bottom was closed between the traffic lights at the top of Bury Road in the town and the cross roads with School Road and Norwich Road near Kentford.

The road has now reopened but drivers coming into and out of the town are still facing delays.

Drivers are facing delays on the B1506. Picture: Google

According to the AA route planner, there is heavy traffic on all sides of the clock tower roundabout and journey times may be around 10 minutes longer than usual.

