Delays have been reported on part of the A14 and a lane is blocked after a multi-vehicle crash near Newmarket.

Police were called at 9.10am to the major route eastbound between Exning and Snailwell.

Both the ambulance and fire service are at the scene of the incident.

Delays have been reported on part of the A14 outside Newmarket with a lane blocked after a multi-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

Recovery has also been called.

There are no life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

According to the AA traffic map, there are long queues along the route.