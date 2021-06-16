Drivers on the A14 are facing delays of 45 minutes after a lorry crash near Newmarket.

Two lanes on the westbound carriageway just before junction 37 at Exning after an incident involving two lorries.

Traffic is backed up to around junction 39 at Kentford and is travelling at an average of 5mph.

Drivers on the A14 are facing delays of 45 minutes after a lorry crash near Newmarket.

Highways England said there is approximately three miles of congestion.

Police and traffic officers are at the scene.

Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket