Traffic is at a standstill on the A14 this morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene near junction 37 at Exning, near Newmarket, at around 7.35am following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

Drivers travelling westbound are facing delays of up to 40 minutes while emergency services attend the scene, which is believed to be in the roadworks zone.

The road is blocked and there are currently tailbacks of around two miles, stretching back towards Bury St Edmunds.

Newmarket's town centre is also at a standstill, with drivers travelling through the town facing delays of 20 minutes.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said there are not believed to be any injuries.

Officers are still on the scene.

