Delays on A14 westbound around Newmarket after tractor catches fire
Published: 14:22, 27 November 2024
| Updated: 14:30, 27 November 2024
Traffic is building on the A14 around a town after a tractor caught fire.
Police and the fire service were alerted to the incident on the westbound carriageway at junction 37, near Newmarket, at about 1.25pm.
The tractor was carrying straw – but it was the tractor itself which was ablaze.
Fire crews from Newmarket and Cambridgeshire were called to the scene.
They moved the tractor off the A14.
No-one was injured.
Traffic is stretching back to Exning.