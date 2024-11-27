Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Delays on A14 westbound around Newmarket after tractor catches fire

By Ross Waldron
Published: 14:22, 27 November 2024
 | Updated: 14:30, 27 November 2024

Traffic is building on the A14 around a town after a tractor caught fire.

Police and the fire service were alerted to the incident on the westbound carriageway at junction 37, near Newmarket, at about 1.25pm.

The tractor was carrying straw – but it was the tractor itself which was ablaze.

There are delays on the A14 westbound around Newmarket after a tractor caught fire. Picture: National Highways
Fire crews from Newmarket and Cambridgeshire were called to the scene.

They moved the tractor off the A14.

No-one was injured.

There are delays on the A14 westbound around Newmarket after a tractor caught fire. Picture: National Highways
Traffic is stretching back to Exning.

