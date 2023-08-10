More news, no ads

The A14 is closed after a collision involving a motorcycle.

The incident is westbound between junction 37, near Newmarket, and junction 36, for the A11.

Both Cambridgeshire Police and Suffolk Police are attending the crash alongside the East of England Ambulance Service.

A14 junction 37. Picture: National Highways

National Highways traffic officers are en route to assist with traffic management.

A diversion is in place.

There are delays of 10 minutes and approximately one mile of traffic on approach to the closure.