Delays on A14 after motorbike crash between junction 37, near Newmarket, and junction 36, for the A11

By Paul Derrick
Published: 22:01, 10 August 2023

The A14 is closed after a collision involving a motorcycle.

The incident is westbound between junction 37, near Newmarket, and junction 36, for the A11.

Both Cambridgeshire Police and Suffolk Police are attending the crash alongside the East of England Ambulance Service.

A14 junction 37. Picture: National Highways
National Highways traffic officers are en route to assist with traffic management.

A diversion is in place.

There are delays of 10 minutes and approximately one mile of traffic on approach to the closure.

