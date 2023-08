More news, no ads

The A14 near Newmarket has reopened after a single-vehicle crash.

Suffolk Police were alerted at 12.15pm to the incident on the A14 eastbound, between junctions 36 and 37.

A spokesman said the vehicle had spun around and all lanes were blocked, with tailbacks reported.

A single-vehicle crash on the A14 near Newmarket is causing delays. Picture: istock

Cambridgeshire Police were also called.

At 1.55pm, National Highways said the road had reopened.