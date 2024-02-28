Police have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the A14 in Newmarket.

Officers were alerted at about 2pm to the incident at junction 37 eastbound.

A spokesperson said traffic was moving slowly.

A two-vehicle crash has been reported at junction 37 in Newmarket. Picture: Google

Recovery has been called and the vehicles are being removed from the road.

Lanes one and two (of three) remain closed on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 and junction 38 due to flooding.