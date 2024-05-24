Delays have been reported on the A14 after a collision in Newmarket.

Officers were called to the A14 just after 8.10am to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor and a car on the eastbound carriageway near the A142 Fordham Road.

The tractor had collided with the central reservation and overturned.

Police have been called to a collision involving a tractor on the A14 in Newmarket. Picture: Google and istock

Police, an ambulance crew and Highways East attended.

There have been no reports of serious injuries at this time.

Both lanes are blocked and the eastbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for some time as the tractor has leaked fuel onto the road.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.