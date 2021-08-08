A new landscaping business has opened a showroom to the public in Newmarket.

Gardenology, which was launched three weeks ago, has opened a showroom at Acorn Business Centre on Oaks Road to allow potential customers the chance to see materials and products up close, as owner Richard Wilkinson, of Lakenheath, explains.

“People like to see a product in person and compare patterns and materials before making a purchase, as some of the larger garden products like pizza ovens or water features can be expensive.

A new landscaping business, Gardenology, has opened a showroom in Newmarket...PICTURED: Richard Wilkinson...Picture by Mecha Morton

“We sell a range of products, including paving, decking, fencing, screens and fire pits, and while the business is new, I have fifteen years of experience in landscaping.

“I’ve always felt the best landscapers will not only keep on top of current trends and what materials match, but also bring creative flair and problem solving to every project.”

Mr Wilkinson’s interest in landscaping dates back to his days in college, where he studied horticulture and developed his skills and his interest in landscaping.

After working in landscaping for several companies, Mr Wilkinson felt it was now the right time to launch a business of his own.

“The landscaping industry has been very busy in the past eighteen months, and part of that is perhaps due to people having to spend more time at home which leads to them wanting to improve their garden space.

“It hasn’t all been positive news for landscapers, however, as it has been difficult to maintain the supply of certain materials during lockdowns, but with everything getting back to normal, it felt like the right time.”

“Also, I haven’t seen any other landscaping businesses setting up in this area, so when a unit became available in Newmarket that had the right dimensions for us to build four showroom gardens, everything fell in to place.”

The Gardenology showroom is currently open from Monday to Friday and appointments can be booked at the weekend by calling 01638 354267 or 07954 341777.

For more info, visit www.gardenology.net.

