Demands for a cinema in Newmarket could be tested as part of preliminary investigations to see whether the project is viable.

The Jockey Club unveiled a concept for a cinema in the former Subscription Rooms, in the High Street, formerly home to the National Horseracing Museum, as part of its Playing Our Part consultation held in the town earlier this year.

Amy Starkey, managing director for the Jockey Club’s East Region, who spoke to town councillors on Monday and was asked by Cllr Andy Drummond if the announcement last week that cinema chain, Cineworld, was preparing to file for bankruptcy, had put the organisation off the idea.

Concept for a new entrance to the cinema - from the High Street, Newmarket. Picture: The Jockey Club

“If people have told us they want a cinema in the town, then we need to run a scheme to test that demand and see,” she said.

“We are currently conducting a feasibility study and, working with the council (West Suffolk) and others to progress the idea of a cinema in the High Street.”

And she said the cinema could potentially be the first element of the plan to become a reality.

“From the Jockey Club perspective that is quite important because there was a degree of scepticism at the consultation around the Jockey Club’s motive,” she said.

“Genuinely the motive is the Jockey Club has lived and worked here in Newmarket for 400 years and for us the success of the town, and the success of the racing industry, go hand in hand and so we are focused on delivering a cinema.”

Following the consultation which was held in the spring, three-quarters of those who responded said they were in support of the overall concept for the area to the northeast of the town, ideas for which included a country park at Seven Springs, a new all-weather racing and training facility and potential residential development at Pinewood Stud.

Councillors were told other comments received during the consultation which had over 300 attendees and 2,500 website visits included concerns around increased traffic, the need to protect biodiversity at Seven Springs and to ensure any homes created were affordable for Newmarket’s workforce.

All the concepts consulted on for the area known as Racecourse Side have now been submitted for consideration as part of the ongoing West Suffolk Local Plan process, allocations for which will be announced next spring.