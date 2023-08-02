A Veterinary centre, near Newmarket, can now treat complex dental issues for pets after the arrival of a new dental specialist who has previously worked on Lions, tigers, orangutans and bears.

Dick White Referrals (DWR) Veterinary Specialists in Six Mile Bottom welcomed Gerhard Putter, a small animal dentistry and oral surgery specialist, in April and he will be leading the service.

Having moved to work in the UK 20 years ago from South Africa, Gerhard has vast experience in dental and maxillofacial surgery, working in practices in North Lincolnshire and Essex before moving to East Anglia a decade ago.

Gerhard Putter, who will be leading the new dentistry team. Picture submitted.

His work has seen him performing root canal treatment on zoo animals including lions, tigers and hippos as well as treating orangutans in rescue centres in Indonesia and rescued bears in Armenia.

He said: “I have worked in dentistry in East Anglia for a long time, including taking on some of DWR’s previous dentistry related cases. It’s an exciting time for DWR, with the facilities within its new building being recently opened, and so when we started discussions, everything fell into place for me to become part of the team.

“I have not previously worked alongside other specialists, and DWR has a vast team of top specialists across its disciplines – I am excited to work with them.”

The opening of the dentistry department,within DWR’s new £15 million redevelopment which trebles the cent size of the centre, makes it one of just a few specialist-led veterinary dentistry centres in Europe.