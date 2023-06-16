A letting agent who defrauded customers by more than £80,000 has been disqualified as a company director.

Newmarket businessman Francis Smart, 46, owner of Smart Residential Letting Agents, was sentenced last year to 32 months per offence, to run concurrently, after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud in respect of retaining rent and deposits.

It had emerged Smart, known as Frank, had broken the law by pocketing tenancy deposits instead of placing these into a Deposit Protection Scheme.

Frank Smart has been banned from being a company director

The Judge who sentenced him at Ipswich Crown Court last summer commented that Smart’s actions were ‘particularly sad’ adding that he had ‘betrayed those who trusted you and caused a lot of distress’.

Officers from Suffolk Trading Standards worked alongside colleagues from the National Trading Standards Tri Regional Investigations Team to secure the conviction after more than 30 witnesses alleged that they had faced substantial losses after using Smart’s services.

Both Trading Standards teams also applied to have Smart disqualified as a company director, with a judge agreeing to this for a period of eight years at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday.

The old Smart Residential offices in Wellington Street, Newmarket

Graham Crisp, head of Suffolk Trading Standards, said: “Francis Smart being banned from being a director of any company registered in the UK for eight years is an excellent outcome for Suffolk Trading Standards and our colleagues from the National Trading Standards Tri Regional Investigations Team, who I would like to personally thank for their help with the matter.

“Yesterday’s ruling also means that Smart is not allowed to be involved in the forming, marketing or running of a company for the same time period, which should bring some comfort to his clients who lost thousands of pounds due to his lies and deceit, and that he will not be able to repeat these actions once out of prison.”

Councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and public protection, added: “I am continuously grateful to officers from Suffolk Trading Standards for their tireless work to rid our county of rogue traders, enabling residents to remain protected and creating a level playing field for legitimate businesses.

“Securing justice against Francis Smart is the latest in a long line of successful court cases for the team, and I have no doubt that their actions have stopped landlords, including those who bought an investment property to fund their retirement, from facing any further losses from a despicable fraudster who didn’t think twice about blatantly disregarding the law.”

By law, a deposit must be placed in a Deposit Protection Scheme within 30 days of the landlord receiving it, and landlords are also obligated to provide information to tenants about where their deposit is held.

Anyone who suspects that an individual or business is fraudulently trading can report their suspicions in confidence by contacting Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133.