Detectives are at a Newmarket Airbnb after a man was heard crying 'why have you done this to me' in the early hours of this morning.

Officers from Suffolk Police have cordoned off a house in Mill Hill and are today stood guard after what is believed to be a serious assault inside the holiday rental.

Neighbours heard rowdy guests at Mill House in the early hours of the morning, who were asked to be quiet. The second time guests were asked the neighbour was punched in the face.

Police officers are standing guard outside Mill House in Newmarket's Mill Hill. Pictured is a Suffolk Police officer speaking to the owner of the Airbnb rental Oliver Lines.

Another neighbour later heard one of the guests moaning and crying in the street.

"It sounded like 'why have you done this to me'," the resident said. "But most of it was unintelligible."

The Victorian terraced house is divided into several rooms which are then let out using online hotel and short stay websites.

The owner of the property, Oliver Lines, does not live at the house and depends on a keypad to allow guests to access the rooms.

Police have been called to reports of disturbances at the Airbnb rental in the past.

Suffolk Police have been contacted for comment.

