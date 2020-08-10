Detectives are still at a Newmarket street where a man died earlier today after fighting off paramedics trying to treat him.

Suffolk Police were called to Old Station Road at about 2.20pm after a severely injured man wrestled with ambulance workers.

It is believed the blood-stained man was attended to by paramedics near the junction with Vicarage Road. But the man, who has not yet been identified, fought off ambulance crews trying to treat him and made his way towards the clock tower.

The man collapsed in the road and a Suffolk Police spokesman tonight confirmed the man was declared dead at the scene.

The spokesman added the force had launched an investigation, but the death was not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Police have closed much of the road, where forensic detectives have put a cordon in place and erected a tent.

Nearby residents told the Journal earlier today they had seen a blood-stained man struggling with paramedics as they tried to restrain him on a stretcher.

