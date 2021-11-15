A Chippenham building company director has denied providing false building work completion certificates during the sale of 36 flats in a development in Newmarket High Street.

Thirty-nine-year-old Wayne Murfet of Freckenham Road, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday when he pleaded not guilty to making or supplying articles for use in fraud on or before October 11, 2018.

The charges relate to 36 false certificates of completion of building works, intending they would be used in the conveyancing of 36 flats at The Grosvenor, 146-148 High Street.

The Grosvenor, Newmarket

Murfet and Lors Homes Ltd denied fraud by failing to disclose to the purchasers of six flats, numbers 2, 4, 7, 17, 25 and 31, that building works had not be certified as complete by the building control department at West Suffolk Council.

Murfet has also pleaded not guilty to providing a false certificate of completion of building works, intending it would be relied upon during the conveyancing of a house at plot 8, The Paddocks, Brinkley Road, Burrough Green.

And he and Murfet (Burrough Green) Ltd also denied failing to disclose to the purchaser of that plot that building works at the property had not been certified as complete by the building control department at East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Ipswich Crown Court.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between October 2018 and August 2019.

The trial of Murfet and his two companies has been scheduled for February 13, 2023 at Ipswich. It is expected to last 10 days. Murfet is on unconditional bail.

