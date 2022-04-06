A 170-year-old theatre in Newmarket has received a cash boost to invest in new lighting thanks to a developer.

Cala Homes gave the £1,000 grant to Kings Theatre, which was built in 1850 and is located on Fitzroy Street, earlier this month.

The donation came after several of the theatre’s light fittings were found to be faulty, with the new lights allowing the historic venue to continue hosting musicals, pantomimes, plays and concerts moving forward.

Kings Theatre in Newmarket

“April Murfet, fund-raising director for the Newmarket Kings Theatre, said: “The generous bursary donation from Cala allows us to continue to educate the public in the dramatic, musical and operatic arts.

“With theatres closed for almost two years, it is more important than ever that we continue putting on shows to provide some much-needed escapism for the local community.”