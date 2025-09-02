A developer is looking to address safety concerns in a town as a council is set to decide on a masterplan's next stage.

The Flagship Group's masterplan for Rowley Drive, in Newmarket, could take a major step forward on Monday after talks began in 2021 to redevelop Icewell Hill, Churchill Court and Regents Court.

Cllrs Jim Thorndyke and Richard O'Driscoll, West Suffolk Council's leads for planning and housing, are expected to decide on whether to send the latest draft out to consultation.

Newmarket's Icewell Hill flats are part of major redevelopment plans which could go out for consultation. Picture: Mecha Morton

The draft masterplan sets out the challenges within the sites, which were built out in the 1960s and 1970s, including a lack of usable open space, play facilities, lighting and surveillance.

It further addresses concerns about safety, anti-social behaviour and a wider feeling of loss of a true sense of community.

It says: "The Rowley Drive masterplan presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform this integral part of Newmarket.

"The masterplan will enhance the lives of residents and the wider community alike, with new homes, amenity spaces and connections to the town centre, whilst also celebrating the history and heritage value of Newmarket itself."

If approved by councillors, the masterplan would go out to public consultation for six weeks, before a final draft could be submitted and approved.

Most of the homes within the sites are owned by Flagship and used for social rent, with a small number in private ownership under the Right to Buy scheme.

According to the latest draft masterplan, however, the homes at Icewell Hill and Churchill Court could be removed and replaced, with a new community hub built alongside a small café on the ground floor of a mixed-use building.

Housing for older people would be built south of Rowley Drive, serving as a relocation of Regents Court, currently home to residents over the age of 55.

Meanwhile, parking solutions would need to be found as it has become an issue throughout the sites, with the majority of garages being too small for modern cars and pushing parking out to the street and causing problems during school start and end times.

The final version of the masterplan would be delivered in phases, with exact numbers and delivery years still to be agreed with the council and determined as part of future planning applications.

The focus, it says, is to deliver comprehensive and transformative changes which have a lasting impact on residents' quality of life.