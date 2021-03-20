Newmarket’s deputy mayor has quit the town council claiming that political factions within the authority have prevented councillors having the opportunity to serve and contribute in a positive way.

Tom Kerby, who has served for two years as a Conservative councillor for the town’s All Saints’ ward, said that he had joined the council because he wanted to serve the local community.

“Unfortunately, the local leadership would not allow that. The council does not function as it should when it becomes political because it results in factions.

Tom Kerby, who has quit Newmarket Town Council. Picture by Mark Westley.

“There are plenty of good councillors and Michael Jefferys is doing a very good job as mayor, but others are playing politics which serves no-one.”

Mr Kerby added that he had become increasingly disillusioned by the failure of district and county councillors to report back to the town council on important matters and their inability to achieve a fair share of council investment for Newmarket.

“Suffolk County Council has spent millions of pounds on a new recycling centre at Haverhill when we have asked for Newmarket’s centre to be re-opened and West Suffolk District council has spent millions more on the Mildenhall Hub.

Newmarket's mayor Michael Jefferys, right, who was praised by and Tom Kerby, left. Picture by Mark Westley.

“All we’ve got for Newmarket is the resurfacing of a couple of car parks and the introduction of civil parking enforcement and that’s just not good enough,” added Mr Kerby.

There are now just 12 councillors on Newmarket Town Council, down from a total of 18 when the council was first elected in 2019.

