The mayor of Newmarket has expressed disappointment after daffodils were stolen from a display near a statue of The Queen.

Cllr Philippa Winter described it as a sour experience after footage circulated of someone, believed to be a man, filling carrier bags full of flowers from the display by the The Queen, Mare and Foal statue off Birdcage Walk on Friday.

She said the displays had been added by Newmarket Town Council in a bid to cheer up the community and hoped the incident would not be repeated.

She said: "I was shown the incident on Friday and thought to myself how disappointed I was to see something like this happen to such a lovely display.

"The town council have been working to plant more flowers for the past year in the hopes it would cheer the town up a bit.

"It's a rather sour thing to do, and I really hope it won't be repeated."

Newmarket mayor Philippa Winter. Picture: Mark Westley

In the past year, flowers have been planted on both sides of Birdcage Walk.

This year, a strip was added to the side of The Queen's statue, leading down to Hamilton Road, more were added to the entrance of Newmarket Cemetery, as well as from the pavilion to Fairstead School in Fordham Road.

The man who recorded the video, who wished to remain anonymous, said he came across a man ‘stuffing carrier bags full’ of flowers at about 5.15am.

He said: “I initially filmed it as I thought it was quite amusing. I was waiting for a taxi to the airport and couldn’t believe someone was out picking the flowers that early in the morning, and from a public display.

“When I parked I saw someone scurrying along – and five minutes later I saw him filling bags with daffodils – he must have filled up a few.

“He eventually scarpered a little later when I turned up again.”

Suffolk Police has been approached for comment.