Newmarket dispersal order after Halloween displays smashed by gang of youths
A dispersal order for the town of Newmarket was put in place yesterday after a large group of youths engaged in anti-social behaviour and disorder damaged Halloween displays.
In a tweet, Mildenhall Police said: "A S.35 Dispersal Order has been put in place in due to continued anti-social behaviour and disorder caused by a large group of youths. The order is valid for twenty-four hours from 8.09pm tonight. Officers will be able to direct those causing the issues to leave the area and not return.
"It's a shame to see that the minority have spoilt what should be a night of fun in Newmarket."
According to police, no further incidents of damage were reported after the order came in to effect.
