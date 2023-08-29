A man from Kent has been arrested after a serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket earlier today as a driver remains in a critical condition.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the route between Kentford and Exning at about 4am today, after a collision involving an HGV and a Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

A man has been arrested after a serious crash near Newmarket earlier today. Picture: Google

After the crash, the driver of the car – a man in his 30s – was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said a 33-year-old man, from Kent, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified.

He remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit, quoting Op Clements.