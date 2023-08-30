A man who was arrested after a serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket yesterday has been bailed.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the route between Kentford and Exning at about 4am, after a collision involving an HGV and a Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

The A14 was closed between Kentford (junction 39) and Exning (junction 37) after a serious crash yesterday. Picture: Highways England

After the crash, the driver of the car – a man in his 30s – was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said a 33-year-old man, from Kent, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified.

He was later bailed, and is due to appear at Parkside police station on Tuesday, November 28.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit, quoting Op Clements.