A man has been jailed for 12 weeks after being stopped by police while driving in Newmarket, just hours after being disqualified from driving at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

Agurim Xixa, 27, of Mansfield had initially appeared at the court on August 25 to plead guilty to driving without a license or insurance and as part of his sentence, was disqualified from driving until he passed a driving test.

On the same day, shortly after his court appearance, he was stopped while driving his car on the A14 at Newmarket by one of the officers from the Sentinel team and arrested for driving whilst disqualified.

Police stopped the man just hours after he had been banned from driving. (52946094)

He was subsequently interviewed and charged and on October 28, Xixa pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court where he was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment and disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months with an additional 42 days.

Pc John Wood from the Sentinel team said: “It is incomprehensible that after a magistrate directs you not to drive or face imprisonment, Xixa decided to get back behind the wheel and drive away from the court. It’s really nice to see a stern sentence handed to XIXA after this blatant disregard for the law.”

