Commuters travelling between Ely and Norwich today will experience delays and disruption until further notice.

There is a signalling fault on the railway line between both stations, with all lines, which also pass through Thetford and Brandon, blocked as a result.

Journeys between Norwich and Stansted Airport will be affected, as well as Great Northern and East Midlands services.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "Train services to and from these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. Disruption is expected until further notice."

He added: "The response team are on site and are working as quickly as possible to restore the train service to normal."

