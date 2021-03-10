Greater Anglia announce delays and disruption on Ely to Norwich railway line after signalling faults
Published: 07:47, 10 March 2021
| Updated: 07:49, 10 March 2021
Commuters travelling between Ely and Norwich today will experience delays and disruption until further notice.
There is a signalling fault on the railway line between both stations, with all lines, which also pass through Thetford and Brandon, blocked as a result.
Journeys between Norwich and Stansted Airport will be affected, as well as Great Northern and East Midlands services.
A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "Train services to and from these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. Disruption is expected until further notice."
He added: "The response team are on site and are working as quickly as possible to restore the train service to normal."
