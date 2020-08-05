A district council has bowed to pressure from campaigners to slash the price of long stay car parking in Newmarket.

Today West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths announced the authority would cut the price for a long stay parking season ticket for the town's All Saints car park by 40 per cent.

But residents will still have to pay £150 to park near their home, with many streets in the All Saints area off limits for householders because of timing restrictions or yellow lines.

All Saints Road Newmarket and All Saints car park. Picture by Mark Westley. (39954512)

Cllr Griffiths said: "Our car parks are a key asset for towns and we manage them for the benefit of as many users as possible, including workers and visitors.

"All Saints car park has capacity for short and long stay parking, and I am pleased that we are able to offer this new season ticket which may also be helpful for residents."

Householders in and around All Saints Road have called for residents parking permits at an affordable price, with drivers who live in the area fined for parking outside their house after West Suffolk Council introduced civil parking enforcement earlier this year.

Newmarket Town Council set up a working group, led by Cllr Chris O'Neill, to explore parking issues in the town.

Recently they had sent a questionnaire to residents in the All Saints area asking them for their thoughts on how best to tackle parking problems and last week Cllr O'Neill told Newmarket Town Council it had shown an "overwhelming" consensus in favour of a parking scheme.

He said volunteers had delivered survey forms to some 650 residents and collected nearly 300 responses, of which 83 per cent supported consideration of a residents' parking zone.

Cllr Andy Drummond, who serves on the town, district and county council, said: "I am pleased that West Suffolk is able to make this offer, while we work towards introducing residents permit parking, which I hope we'll be able to explore speedily."

There district is still offering season tickets at £250, where drivers can stay in any long stay car park in the town.

