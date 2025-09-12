A district's first Reform UK councillor has outlined his priorities after winning a town's by-election.

Adrian Whittle was announced earlier today as the winner of West Suffolk Council's by-election for the Newmarket East ward, with 343 votes.

Reacting to the result, he said: “I’m honoured to have earned your trust. Whether you voted for me or not, I’m here for you.

Cllr Adrian Whittle, newly-elected ward member for Newmarket East. Picture: Adrian Whittle

"I’ll listen to everyone, act honestly, and work hard for a better Newmarket —and a council that puts people first."

Mr Whittle said his priorities were based on the concerns residents raised on the doorstep, including the need for Newmarket to have its own recycling centre after its former facility, in Depot Road, closed in 2018.

He promised to safeguard the town's historic horseracing industry, after the Government launched a consultation on increasing the tax rate for horseracing bets to 21 per cent, which he said would hit Newmarket hard.

Andrew Burton (left), campaign manager, with Adrian Whittle (centre), and Louis Busuttil (right), Interim chairman of Reform UK\'s West Suffolk Constituency Branch. Picture: Adrian Whittle

Although he recognised he would be the sole Reform UK member at West Suffolk Council, he said he would not let that get in the way.

"I will be a single voice [at West Suffolk Council] but I will do my best to raise what is most important for the people of Newmarket," he said.

"Reform councillors have a reputation of getting into issues that really do matter at councils where they are a minority and, where they are the ruling party, they are starting to make a difference."

Other concerns he plans to raise in the council chamber include issues around energy, by opposing solar farms on good quality agricultural land, and calling for more police on the streets of Newmarket to deal with antisocial behaviour.

He said: "As part of my canvassing, after knocking on lots of doors, what people are telling me is that increasingly they fear for themselves going out jogging at night and walking their dogs.

"There needs to be better policing here in Newmarket, that's what people are feeling."

The latest police statistics for Newmarket show 435 crimes were recorded between April and June, more than the previous two quarters, at around 360, but still in line with this time last year.

Violence and sexual offences makes up the bulk of crimes recorded in the past year, with 684.

Meanwhile, there were 91 recorded antisocial behaviour cases in the town in the past year.