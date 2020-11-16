Pete Tong to bring Ibiza classics to Newmarket's July Course as part of Jockey Club's summer line-up
Summer holidays may have been cancelled this year but Pete Tong is set to bring Ibiza to Suffolk in 2021.
The Jockey Club Live have announced today that Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will take to the stage at Newmarket's July Course on August 13.
Audiences will be treated to a set of Ibiza classics from past decades as well as some new songs.
Pete Tong, Radio 1 DJ, said: “I think of all the time in my life and I can’t remember a time where I was more excited and looking forward to playing to the people who will be coming to watch Ibiza Classics at Newmarket Racecourses.
"After being locked down for over a year that energy is going to blow the place apart.”
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday and cost £35.84.
Pete Tong is the latest artist to sign up to The Jockey Club Live's summer schedule.
The full line-up so far is:
- June 11 - Nile Rodgers & Chic, Aintree Racecourse
- June 18 - The Script, Newmarket Racecourses
- June 19 - Tom Jones, Haydock Park Racecourse
- June 25 - Rick Astley, Newmarket Racecourses
- July 16 - Bryan Ferry, Newmarket Racecourses
- July 17 - Olly Murs, Haydock Park Racecourse
- July 23 - Tom Jones, Newmarket Racecourses
- July 28 - Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sandown Park Racecourse
- July 30 - Olly Murs, Newmarket Racecourses
- August 5 - Craig David, Sandown Park Racecourse
- August 13 - Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra, Newmarket Racecourses
August 28 - McFly, Newmarket Racecourses
