Summer holidays may have been cancelled this year but Pete Tong is set to bring Ibiza to Suffolk in 2021.

The Jockey Club Live have announced today that Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will take to the stage at Newmarket's July Course on August 13.

Audiences will be treated to a set of Ibiza classics from past decades as well as some new songs.

DJ Pete Tong (43131250)

Pete Tong, Radio 1 DJ, said: “I think of all the time in my life and I can’t remember a time where I was more excited and looking forward to playing to the people who will be coming to watch Ibiza Classics at Newmarket Racecourses.

"After being locked down for over a year that energy is going to blow the place apart.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday and cost £35.84. To buy tickets click here.

Pete Tong is the latest artist to sign up to The Jockey Club Live's summer schedule.

The full line-up so far is:

June 11 - Nile Rodgers & Chic, Aintree Racecourse

June 18 - The Script, Newmarket Racecourses

June 19 - Tom Jones, Haydock Park Racecourse

June 25 - Rick Astley, Newmarket Racecourses

July 16 - Bryan Ferry, Newmarket Racecourses

July 17 - Olly Murs, Haydock Park Racecourse

July 23 - Tom Jones, Newmarket Racecourses

July 28 - Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sandown Park Racecourse

July 30 - Olly Murs, Newmarket Racecourses

August 5 - Craig David, Sandown Park Racecourse

August 13 - Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra, Newmarket Racecourses

August 28 - McFly, Newmarket Racecourses

