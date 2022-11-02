Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to, after a wallet was stolen in Newmarket.

A man in his 60s who had been shopping at the Tesco Extra store in Fordham Road, on Saturday October 22, when he realised his wallet was missing from his pocket.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk Police said the incident occurred at approximately 9.30am and the wallet contained cash, bank cards and a driving license.

Officers would like to speak to the male pictured in the CCTV images as they hope he may be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the male pictured, or has any information about the incident has been asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/67697/22.