In today's nostalgia we turn the clock back 19 years to when former residents of a Newmarket road held a reunion.

The get together at the town’s Palomino pub, then in Valley Way but later demolished following its closure in 2018, attracted around 90 residents who had lived in Exning Road between 1945 and 1955.

Gerald Bonham who organised the event, after the idea of a reunion came up when he was chatting with former neighbour, Sylvia Milward, said: "It was a great success. I thought it would be a one-off but the interest was so great I have been virtually press-ganged into having another one next year."

Mr Bonham, who had moved to Newmarket from Burwell in 1993, said he had expected around 50 people to come and had been overwhelmed by the turnout.

"A lot of people had not seen each other for a lot of years," he said, "so there was a lot of catching up to be done and a lot of reminiscing."