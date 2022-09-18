In today's nostalgia we go back to 2003 when summer holiday fun for school children was under way at the Burwell Summer Activities annual picnic.

Unfortunately, rain on the first day forced the young participants to go indoors but there was still plenty to enjoy thanks to entertainment from Mickell the clown.

Plenty more fun was planned for the children as part of the popular annual holiday scheme with activities scheduled to take place every day at the sports centre and the village college.