Dog left with puncture wound after attack near Adastral Close, Newmarket
Published: 15:56, 18 January 2022
| Updated: 15:56, 18 January 2022
A dog was left with a puncture wound in its shoulder after being attacked by another dog in Newmarket.
The incident happened on Saturday at about 4pm on the playing fields at Adastral Close.
A Whippet dog was being walked by its owner when it was attacked by another dog, described as a German Shepherd, off the lead.
The Whippet suffered a puncture wound to its right shoulder.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who the owner of the offending dog is is asked to contact Newmarket police, quoting crime number: 37/3060/22.