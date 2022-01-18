A dog was left with a puncture wound in its shoulder after being attacked by another dog in Newmarket.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 4pm on the playing fields at Adastral Close.

A Whippet dog was being walked by its owner when it was attacked by another dog, described as a German Shepherd, off the lead.

Playing fields near Adastral Close, Newmarket. Picture: Google.

The Whippet suffered a puncture wound to its right shoulder.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who the owner of the offending dog is is asked to contact Newmarket police, quoting crime number: 37/3060/22.