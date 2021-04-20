A dog owner ran to the rescue of his pet after a gang yanked it by its collar in an attempt to steal it from a Newmarket garden.

A man reached over into a Park Lane garden at about 6.14 last night, and grabbed a dog by its collar.

The owner had been sitting in the garden when the dog was pulled up by its neck, and after an argument the owner managed to save it.

The incident happened in Park Lane, Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley

The man has been described as around 20 years old, 5ft 7, wearing a dark baseball cap in reverse, and a black Adidas t-shirt.

As well as the man, there was a group of around eight women with detectives releasing descriptions for two of them.

One of them was described as around 19 years old, of slim build, with brown hair in a high ponytail, wearing a turquoise hooded top.

Another, police said, had brown hair, and was wearing a navy jumper and white shorts.

The group left the area in the direction of the town’s railway station, which is in Green Road.

Suffolk Police have today urged anyone who knows more about the incident to contact them.

“If you were in the area during this time and have any information about this crime please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/19613/21,” the spokesman said.

Dog theft has become rife after a boom in demand for companions when the government ordered people to stay at home last year as the coronavirus pandemic ripped through the country.

Yesterday police released pictures of 48 stolen dogs which were seized during a 10-hour operation in Ipswich last month.

The find, which was one of the biggest discoveries of stolen pets in the country, sparked a nationwide effort to reunite the stolen pets with their owners.

