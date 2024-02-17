Three dog lovers have welcomed a decision by planners to allow their plan for a dog training and exercise park to go ahead in Freckenham.

Tracy Canham, her partner Dean Whitehead and her sister, Michelle Cross, got the go-ahead to set up the facility in a field in the village’s Fordham Road on Wednesday after members of West Suffolk Council’s development and planning committed rejected a planning officer’s recommendation to refuse the scheme, which had been supported by the village’s ward councillor, and by members of Freckenham Parish Council who said they had to deal with ongoing issues around dog fouling in the public recreational area.

In neighbouring Isleham 116 residents had signed a petition calling for a local area to be made available where dogs could be safely exercised.

Tracy Canham left with Dean Whitehead and Michelle Cross who have bought a field in Freckenham which will be turned into a dog exercise park. Picture: Keith Heppell

Tracy, who owns two German pointers, Frank and Freddie, said the idea for the park had been three years in the planning, and she, Dean and Michelle were delighted their dream could now become a reality.

“We are all basically dog lovers, we have lived in the area all our lives and find ourselves restricted as to where we can take the dogs. It can be quite stressful just going for a walk particularly with all the negative publicity there has been recently around dogs,” she said.

“We feel this field will be stress free and a much needed facility. Covid saw the increase in the number of dogs but also the lack of social activity which impacted on the socialisation of dogs and has contributed to the amount of reactive dogs, one that doesn’t deal well with certain situations with other dogs, people or livestock.”

Helped by Soham-based planning expert Andrew Fleet, the trio put together their proposal for the field, which they own, It will be secured by a 6ft fence, and hedging, and have a car parking area. Customers will be supplied with biodegradable dog waste bags and encouraged to pick up after their pets and use the five dog waste bins, which will be installed with waste disposed of by a professional company.

Tracy said she and her partners were now working on their website which will be where customers can book 45 minute slots. They plan to open the park daily between 8am and 8pm.

“We hope this will not only improve the health of dogs but also the physical and mental well-being of their owners,” said Tracy.